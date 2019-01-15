New distribution center coming to Visalia's industrial park

Visalia's industrial park continues to grow.MilliporeSigma, a Massachusetts-based life science company, provides research, process, and applied solutions to scientists and engineers.A spokesperson confirmed the company plans to lease a soon-to-be built facility along Riggin Avenue, near Plaza Drive."This site was chosen due to its central location and easy access to transportation routes," said MilliporeSigma Spokesperson Karen Tiano.It will serve as a west coast distribution center for Millipore Sigma's life science products.Tiano said the center will create around 30 new jobs.It's expected to be open later this year.