New distribution center coming to Visalia's industrial park

Visalia's industrial park continues to grow.

MilliporeSigma, a Massachusetts-based life science company, provides research, process, and applied solutions to scientists and engineers.

A spokesperson confirmed the company plans to lease a soon-to-be built facility along Riggin Avenue, near Plaza Drive.

"This site was chosen due to its central location and easy access to transportation routes," said MilliporeSigma Spokesperson Karen Tiano.

It will serve as a west coast distribution center for Millipore Sigma's life science products.

Tiano said the center will create around 30 new jobs.

It's expected to be open later this year.
