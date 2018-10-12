New Madera County housing development brings new coffee bar for the community

New housing development, Tesoro Viejo, in Madera County is just about a week away from opening, but it already has its first new business.Coffee, lattes and more are brewing up inside the first business, Axis Coffee Bar and Eatery.Lindsay and Casey Hawkins are the owners and the two have worked for months to prepare for their grand opening."We really aim to be a meeting place for everyone. A place for everyone to come together and enjoy this beautiful new community," said Lindsay Hawkins.They say the owners of Tesoro came to them to be the first business in the center."Just warm and inviting, somewhere people would feel comfortable having a cup of coffee or glass of wine," Hawkins said.The two are also owners of the popular restaurant Southgate Brewing in Oakhurst, which has been known for its craft beer and handcrafted food."The community has supported us and been there and allowed us to be a part of the community as well and we're looking forward to bringing that element down here to Tesoro Viejo as well and having the same success down here," said Casey Hawkins.For now, the couple will launch Axis Coffee Shop, but they have plans to bring another gastro pub next door to the space."The hope is we're going to build a 10,000 square foot brewing facility with a 20 barrel brew house from premiere stainless. We're going to have a barrel aging room and tasting room for this community to come here and enjoy," Hawkins said.He says beer production could increase tenfold. They could break ground sometime this winter. Construction could take a year and a half.Axis Coffee bar & eatery opens Saturday October 20. They'll be open 7 am to 3 pm, seven days a week. They're looking forward to serving employees, construction workers, teachers and this growing community.