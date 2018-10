The new Bocca Taqueria is located on Olive and Echo Avenues.It is owned by three Fresno siblings who say they wanted to create a place where people can go to enjoy delicious tacos, drinks and watch sporting events.Some of the menu items include mulitas, micheladas, homemade chips and a variety of salsas.Bocca Taqueria is open Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.