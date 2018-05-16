Valley manufacturers coming together for 4th annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3481809" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Engineering students at Fresno State are also getting the opportunity to connect with future employers.

On Thursday, 100 manufacturers will come together in Fresno for the 4th annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit. The summit celebrates manufacturing and its impact in the San Joaquin Valley.Engineering students at Fresno State are also getting the opportunity to connect with future employers. Through their Valley Industry Partnership Program students might even be able to get an internship.Valley Made is this Thursday at the Fresno Convention Center. Tickets are on sale now for $100 and they are expecting to sell out.