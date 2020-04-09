small business

Valley teen hand-crafts unique jewelry for healthcare professionals

By
ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley teen is using some of her 'stay at home' time to expand her small business.

"Over time I found a passion for making jewelry, and I spend my days that are mostly busy creating all of these unique designs," said Cameron Gibson.

Cameron creates a variety of handmade necklaces, bracelets, earrings, keychains, and other custom items.

Some of the pieces are geared toward nurses and other healthcare staff, in honor of her mother who works in the medical field.

She also has seasonal items, including Easter bunny bracelets.

She recently launched her own Etsy page called 'CraftedbyyCameron' to sell the products, and she gave Action News a glimpse of what makes them so unique.

"They all either have an adjustable back, where you can pull to loosen and tighten, or macramé on the bracelets," she said.

The money Cameron earns goes toward her college savings, buying more supplies, or caring for her pets.

Right now, she's also donating a dollar from every sale to New Beginnings for Merced County animals.

Her parents say this has been a great opportunity for Cameron to learn about everything from profits and losses to marketing.
