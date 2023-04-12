Butterfly Garden now open at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The Butterfly Garden is officially open, featuring a walk-through area and an up-close look at the insects' lifecycle.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new experience has taken flight at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The Butterfly Garden is officially open, featuring a walk-through area and an up-close look at the insects' lifecycle.

It's located off the Tembo Trail in the African Adventure, where the Zoorassic Park exhibit used to be.

Guests can walk through a special pollinator garden to learn about local plant species that butterflies are attracted to.

In the butterfly house, you'll find hundreds of different species flying around and educational signage.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn every step of the way.

"We also have a chrysalis house, where you can go and watch the metamorphosis of the chrysalis becoming a butterfly," says Fresno Chaffee Zoo Senior Marketing Manager Emily Valdez. "It's a super cool experience. I think something that all ages are going to be excited to see."

If you'd like to check out the Butterfly Garden for yourself, it is $4 for zoo members and $5 for non-members.

The limited-time experience is open during regular zoo hours, weather permitting