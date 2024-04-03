WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Registration open for camps at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

During the five-day camp, your camper will enjoy daily zoo tours, animal visits, crafts and games.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Registration open for camps at Fresno Chaffee Zoo
The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced registration is now open for its Spring and Summer camps.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced registration is now open for its Spring and Summer camps.

The zoo says their camps give kids an appreciation and understanding of wildlife and nature for all ages through animal interactions and observations.

Summer ZooCamp starts June 10 and offers a variety of camps for different ages.

During the five-day camp, your camper will enjoy daily zoo tours, animal visits, crafts and games.

For more information, visit the zoo's website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW