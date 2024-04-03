During the five-day camp, your camper will enjoy daily zoo tours, animal visits, crafts and games.

Registration open for camps at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced registration is now open for its Spring and Summer camps.

The zoo says their camps give kids an appreciation and understanding of wildlife and nature for all ages through animal interactions and observations.

Summer ZooCamp starts June 10 and offers a variety of camps for different ages.

For more information, visit the zoo's website.