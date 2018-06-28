Cal Fire battles 76-acre wildfire in Fresno County

#AnchorFire [Update] Crews are making good progress. Fire is at 50 Acres and 10% containment. HWY 63 closes between 180 and American Ave. pic.twitter.com/UkUXofrENu — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) June 27, 2018

Cal Fire is currently battling a 76-acre wildfire at Hills Valley Road and Anchor in Squaw Valley. They are calling it the Anchor Fire.At this time, the fire is 70-percent contained.According to a tweet, firefighters have called for additional air support.Highway 63 was closed between Highway 180 and American Avenue, but the road has since reopened.