FRESNO COUNTY

Cal Fire battles 76-acre wildfire in Fresno County

Cal Fire is currently battling a 76-acre wildfire at Hills Valley Road and Anchor in Squaw Valley. They are calling it the Anchor Fire. (KFSN)

SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cal Fire is currently battling a 76-acre wildfire at Hills Valley Road and Anchor in Squaw Valley. They are calling it the Anchor Fire.


At this time, the fire is 70-percent contained.

According to a tweet, firefighters have called for additional air support.

Highway 63 was closed between Highway 180 and American Avenue, but the road has since reopened.

This is a developing story.
