cal fire

CAL FIRE crews prepare for wildfire season with hands on training

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hands on experience right on the front line of a wildfire, that's the goal of Wildland Spring Exercise by CAL FIRE.

This exercise is both a teaching tool and refresher course to the different tactics firefighters can use to put out a blaze.

"They are stimulating a fire burning, and they are using a fire engine to drive and pump water at the same time," said Captain Jared Krum. "And put the fire out progressively as they go."

Jared Krum is a CAL FIRE Captain. He says in addition to using water, firefighters are also using fire to fight fire in mobile attack.

Crews practiced setting back and spot fires to create fire lines. Those control fires work to help crews contain a larger wildfire with the help of certain weather conditions and firefighting tools.

"They are also learning how to use a drip torch and how to light fire the proper way," Krum said. "And how to use the wind in your advantage when it is in your advantage and how to use when it is not in your advantage."

Wednesday's training took place at China Creek Park just south of Centerville.

This Fresno County park has tall grass and wet and dry grass. The combination was created from the rain in May.

"What that gives us is secondary growth and so we have a lot of the under-bed, the bed of the grass is dead and dry," Krum said. "And then we have secondary growth which grows on top of that, so it doesn't burn as well."

Krum says that slows down a wildfire but as we move forward into summer vegetation will dry out, and that will allow wildfires to burn and move faster.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firewildfirecal firecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAL FIRE
Foothill homeowners fear being dropped from insurance policies
Chance encounter with CHP officer helps firefighter navigate road to recovery
Smoke from wildfire burning in Sierra National Forest seen from the Valley
ESPYS honor Calif. firefighters after devastating wildfire season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News