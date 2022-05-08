gas prices

Gov. Newsom expects delay in California gas rebate checks, report says

EMBED <>More Videos

Report: California gas rebate checks delayed

It could take several more months for Californians to see gas rebate checks.

Gov. Gavin Newsom expects the process to take until October, according to a new report from the Bay Area News Group.

Newsom and Democrats in the legislature must still determine if everyone will be eligible for the money or just people in certain income levels.

Those eligible will receive up to $400 per vehicle to offset the high price of gas.

READ MORE | California lawmakers propose $400 gas rebate to help drivers with soaring gasoline prices
EMBED More News Videos

Help could be on the way to try and off-set the sky-high gas prices seen in Southern California in the form of a proposed $400 gas rebate.



The state average for a gallon on Saturday was $5.80. In Los Angeles, the average was $5.86.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angelessouthern californiacaliforniamoneytraveltaxesdemocratspoliticsrepublicansgavin newsombudgeteconomygas pricessouthern californiastate politicscalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
GAS PRICES
Fresno law firm giving $100 gas gift cards to 12 lucky winners
Amazon is adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge
Delta hiking fares to turn profit as fuel costs surge
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
TOP STORIES
Fresno Motel 6 manager shot by guest after argument, police say
Man rescued after trying to drive truck across San Joaquin River
1 injured in shooting at party in central Fresno
Man trying to rob Merced store accidentally pepper-sprays himself
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
Bear gets stuck between trailers on Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
Show More
'Ice cream fundraiser' being held for Sanger girl in need of kidney
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Lily Peters homicide: Boy lured girl into woods, complaint says
World-famous mariachi bands perform at Fresno's Save Mart Center
Why San Francisco has the highest COVID positivity rate in California
More TOP STORIES News