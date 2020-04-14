Gov. Newsom lays framework for state to follow before stay-at-home order is modified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom says there are six key indicators that the state will be using to decide when and how to modify the current stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 crisis.Newsom made the announcement during his Tuesday press conference and went on to lay out a "road map" for what needs to be considered as the state plans for an eventual rollback of stay-at-home orders."While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order," Gov. Newsom said. "As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before."The six key indicators Gov. Newsom announced are:State officials say they are looking at how prepared healthcare workers is to test Californians who are symptomatic of COVID-19 or if they have the resources to contact individuals who have tested positive to prevent spreading.Officials said the state would continue to train the healthcare workforce as they gain access to testing for all.State officials said they are looking at the resources available to help groups who are at risk of contracting the virus, such as seniors, to help them remain physically distant from society.The state said they would also look to put programs in place to help groups that are congregated, such as those in nursing homes, schools, the homeless and incarcerated individuals, to be prepared to stop spreading the virus.State officials said when stay-at-home orders ease, hospitals may see surges of coronavirus. Gov. Newsom said they are looking at whether hospitals have the bed capacity and PPE supplies to handle surges before stay-at-home orders are modified.Newsom said they are also monitoring whether hospitals can respond to the surges while treating everyday health care needs.Newsom and health officials stressed the importance of therapeutics, particularly in the absence of a vaccine.Officials said they plan to continue to engage research partners and national labs and have a coalition in place to research therapeutics.Newsom discussed the importance of "redrawing floor plans" when it comes to practicing safe physical distancing in schools, businesses and public places.The state wants introduce strategic guidelines and expectations on what physical distancing would look like after a rollback of the stay-at-home order.State officials said they want to make sure they have plans in place to reintroduce the stay-at-home order (or other interventions) if the need arises after restrictions are loosened.The governor, however, emphasized that Californians need to continue to practice physical distancing. The statewide order has been in place since March 19.The order has shut down all non-essential businesses, with essential services such as gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and banks remaining open.