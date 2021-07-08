John Cox discusses California's homelessness crisis during stop in Fresno

RELATED: California sets date for Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall election for Sept. 14
John Cox arrived with a massive ball of garbage as a prop while blaming the Governor for issues with homelessness in the state.
Cox said the waste left behind is unacceptable. He also briefly touched on his plan to end the crisis, including building more affordable housing.
"What we should do as a compassionate society, a society that cares, is get treatment for those people, and that's the first priority. To end homelessness in the state," Cox said.
Cox also expressed his willingness to work with the city of Fresno on efforts like Project Off-Ramp, which helps get people experiencing homelessness off the streets.
The recall election is scheduled for September 14.