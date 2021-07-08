California governor recall

John Cox discusses California's homelessness crisis during stop in Fresno

One of Gov. Gavin Newsom's opponents in the upcoming recall election made a stop in Fresno on Wednesday.
EMBED <>More Videos

John Cox discusses CA's homelessness crisis during stop in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of Gov. Gavin Newsom's opponents in the upcoming recall election made a stop in Fresno on Wednesday.

RELATED: California sets date for Gov. Gavin Newsom's recall election for Sept. 14

John Cox arrived with a massive ball of garbage as a prop while blaming the Governor for issues with homelessness in the state.

Cox said the waste left behind is unacceptable. He also briefly touched on his plan to end the crisis, including building more affordable housing.

WATCH | Why the 2021 CA recall is poised to be a circus
EMBED More News Videos

The recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to be a wild one, with candidates like Caitlyn Jenner and even Randy Quaid throwing their hats in the race. Here's what it takes to run in a California recall election.



"What we should do as a compassionate society, a society that cares, is get treatment for those people, and that's the first priority. To end homelessness in the state," Cox said.

Cox also expressed his willingness to work with the city of Fresno on efforts like Project Off-Ramp, which helps get people experiencing homelessness off the streets.

The recall election is scheduled for September 14.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnocalifornia governor recallpolitics
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
18,000 in Fresno Co. voted in-person Tuesday, voters divided on recall
Central Valley voters deeply split over CA Gov. recall effort
Few voting issues reported with California recall election
Positive results on COVID handling helped Newsom, exit poll shows
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News