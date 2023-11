Highway 180 in Kerman closed after car hits and kills pedestrian

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has a portion of Highway 180 in Kerman closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:15 a.m. Thursday on Highway 180 and Siskiyou Avenue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

There is a hard closure at Modoc and Siskiyou Avenues and drivers are being advised to find alternate routes.

