FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says there is one-lane road control on Highway 168 above the Shaver Lake dam and marina due to a partially collapsed road.

Just after 7:10 Thursday morning, the County of Fresno's Twitter page shared an image of the collapsed lane.

According to CHP, the road damage is storm-related.

Officers say updates on highway 168 will be posted as they are received.