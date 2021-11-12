California mom has to give birth on front lawn after quickly going into labor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6942616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brianna Hill knew she would be pregnant during her bar exam, but she wasn't expecting a huge curveball in timing due to COVID-19.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A Northern California couple has a unique way to remember the arrival of their newborn baby.That's because the birth was recorded on their Ring camera.The Johnsons couldn't wait to meet Baby Thomas, and apparently, neither could he!Emily Johnson says she started experiencing contractions a week early. She thought she had plenty of time to get to the hospital because the contractions were happening 10 minutes apart.But that quickly changed, and by the time they got to the car, Emily realized Thomas wasn't going to wait.She laid on the grass and decided to let nature take its course.Emily's mother helped her welcome Thomas into the world while paramedics made their way to the house."I just laid back in the grass and took a nice deep breath, (and then) already he's here I can relax. He's fine, but man, do I never want to do this again," Emily said.When Emily and Thomas got to the hospital, they were both taken care of right away."I'm just thankful that I was facing in that direction because otherwise, I don't think we'd be able to share the video footage with anybody," Emily said.Both mom and son are doing well.