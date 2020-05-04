Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California would move into phase two of reopening the economy as early as Friday.The governor said businesses considered low-risk for spreading COVID-19 can reopen with modifications to implement social distancing and other precautions.Newsom said the state will provide a list of business sectors and guidelines for them to reopen on Thursday during his daily briefing.He said if businesses are able to implement those guidelines quickly, they could open by the end of the week.State officials said the indicators to determine whether the state was ready to move into phase two were on track, including hospital capacity, testing capacity and stabilization of the curve.Newsom said local governments believe their cities are further ahead of the state's curve could become certified to implement more modifications as long as they meet state criteria that will be released later Monday.State officials said the opening of phase two will allow for retail stores, such as floral shops or clothing stores, to reopen with curbside pick only and with social distancing modifications for employees.Manufacturing plants that provide the supplies for retailers and other non-essential businesses can also reopen.The first part of phase two does not include seated dining at restaurants, office buildings or shopping malls reopening. Those will come further into phase two, officials said.Newsom said that California has partnered with UC San Francisco and UCLA to train more tracers for the state.The virtual course is 20 hours -- 12 hours online and 8 hours in-person.The governor said that increasing tracing will help the state continue to move through phase two of the economic recovery plan.There are currently 3,000 tracers across the state. Newsom said California wants to add 20,000 into that workforce.The course goes online on Wednesday.More than 30,000 people are being tested for coronavirus in the state every day. Newsom said more than 700,000 had been tested so far.