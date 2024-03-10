Kerman community remembers 7 farm workers killed in Madera County crash

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an emotional morning in Kerman on Saturday. Dozens gathered to pay their respects to the seven farm workers lost in the deadly Madera County crash last month.

"It has been very hard," United Farm Workers Foundation Emergency Relief Coordinator Linda Martinez said. "It has been very tough. The families are devastated."

"Everybody is going through very hard times at this moment," Martinez added. "It's very hard to continue to speak with the families at this moment."

The heartache began early in the morning on February 23. A roadside vigil on Avenue 7 near Road 22 in Madera County now marks where authorities say a van and pick-up truck crashed head-on.

Eight people died there. Seven of them were in a van. They were farm workers, heading from their homes in Kerman to Lion Farms for work.

The crash also killed the driver of the pick-up truck.

They are gone, but the community is not forgetting them.

Marylee Larios and her husband Anivar told Action News about the money they have raised.

"At that event, we were able to raise more than $22,000," Larios said. "We did another event, and we were able to raise more than $10,000. So, altogether, more than $30,000."

That money -- donated by the community -- is now benefitting the victims' families directly.

Several of the victims were from Mexico, and their families wish to have their bodies returned there.

34-year-old Hector Orozco is one of the men who died. He had lived in the Valley for two years. He leaves behind his wife and two kids in Mexico.

On Saturday, his loved ones held his picture close. Orzoco's body will soon return home with the help of Mexican officials.

"Thank you to everybody, the community," Orozco's niece said. "Everybody's prayers, hugs, and all the support from the community. We will be forever grateful that we are able to send my uncle to his place with his family and kids."

On Sunday night, the City of Kerman will hold a candlelight vigil for the seven farm workers killed. There will also be a fundraiser starting in the afternoon.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.