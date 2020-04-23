1 dead after speed contest turns into car crash on Highway 168 near Tollhouse

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has confirmed a deadly crash on Highway 168 just east of Beal Fire Road near Tollhouse in the Fresno County foothills.Authorities responded to a call just after 2 p.m.A teenage boy died in the car, and another woman was injured and taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno in critical condition. Both were ejected from the car.Officials say this was a single-car crash and that car was involved in a speed contest.CHP officers say three vehicles were racing going downhill about 85 to 100 MPH when one of the cars drifted and hit the mountainside.One car stayed at the scene and another sped away.