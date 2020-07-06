Daughter remembers father killed in Fresno County hit-and-run crash

Unanswered questions coupled with the pain of losing her father have left Jolene Estrada without peace.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Unanswered questions coupled with the pain of losing her father have left Jolene Estrada without peace.

"Our family just needs closure, we want to know why they could not stop," she said.

Thursday, as her father, 60-year-old Randy Estrada drove through the Shields and Howard intersection in Fresno County, a driver blew a stop sign and slammed into him.

According to CHP investigators, Estrada wasn't wearing a seat belt; he was ejected from the car and died on impact.

Knowing the driver left the scene only added to Jolene's grief.

"I know if he sees me right now crying he would tell me, these were his words every time I get hurt or fall off my bike, get up, walk it off, you're going to be alright," she said.

Jolene remembers her father as a man with a kind heart and resilient spirit.

Working on cars was his passion and he did it for a living. On the day of the crash, he was on his way to a job.

Estrada's nephew, Derek Lopez, looked up to him.

"I was more of a son to him, it's a big loss a very big loss," he said.

Investigators are now asking everyone to be on the lookout for the silver 2001 Toyota Corolla that the suspect was driving. It likely now has major damage to the front from the collision.

As the family struggles with loss, they're urging the person responsible to come forward.

"Be the right person, be the big person and turn yourself in, please," said Lopez.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the family.
