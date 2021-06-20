blood drive

Central California Blood Center holds Tom Flores Blood Drive

Each donation can save up to three lives.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a celebration with a purpose.

The Central California Blood Center held its annual Tom Flores blood drive to honor the hometown hero.

All of the blood centers celebrated the new Hall of Famer.

Flores is a Sanger native who won three Super Bowls as a coach for the Raiders, plus one as a player with the Chiefs.

He was elected to the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.

The blood center says all blood types are needed right now. Each donation can save up to three lives.

"The blood that you donate goes directly to patients in our local hospitals, and it saves cancer treatments, premature babies, hemorrhaging mothers, it saves a lot of people right here in our Valley, so come on out. Valley people need Valley blood," said marketing communications manager Gordon Halstead.

All donors received a free Tom Flores Hall of Fame T-Shirt.

You can find a blood donation center near you and its operating ours by clicking here.

More TOP STORIES News