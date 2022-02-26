Central Section Championships from Friday night

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Valley high school teams are going home with hardware after winning a section title!
Girls Basketball Scores: D-I: #6 Clovis High 43 @ #4 San Joaquin Memorial 66D-II: #4 Sierra Pacific 42 @ #3 Porterville 56D-III: #2 Orcutt Academy 44 @ #1 Caruthers 58D-IV: #14 Madera 26 @ #1 Corcoran 56D-V: #14 Immanuel 33 @ #1 Highland 46
Boys Basketball Scores:D-V: #13 Kennedy 40 @ #6 Central Valley Christian 60
Girls Soccer Scores:D-4: #2 Santa Maria 3 @ #1 Kerman 5 (PK's)D-6: #11 North 3 @ #1 Granite Hills 2 (PK's)
Boys Soccer Scores:D-I: #8 Reedley 1 @ #2 Sanger 0D-2: #11 Golden V. 0 @ #5 Redwood 2D-3: #2 Lindsay 0 @ #1 Garces 2D-4: #9 McLane 3 @ #3 Fowler 3 (McLane wins in PK's)D-5: #2 Sierra Pacific 1 @ #1 Granite Hills 2
State Wrestling Tournament Top 3 heading into final day:
1. Buchanan
2. Poway
3. Clovis
