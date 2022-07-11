Man and woman shot and killed in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man and woman were shot and killed in central Fresno.Fresno Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 pm Friday night in the area of Iowa and 8th Avenues.When officers arrived they found a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s with gunshot wounds.One was found on the sidewalk, the other was found in the middle of the street.They were rushed to the hospital, but didn't survive.Investigators believe someone driving northbound on 8th Street shot at them and took off.Detectives say there were multiple witnesses to the shooting and they're hoping to find more.Officers believe the shooter was in a white car.It is unknown how many people were in the car at the time.