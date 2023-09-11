Authorities to discuss 2022 house fire in central Fresno that killed 7-year-old

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama will release new details in the investigation into a young boy's murder more than a year ago.

On July 6, 2022, seven-year-old Isaac Vallejo was found inside a house fire at College and McKenzie Avenues in central Fresno.

Three adults and two children escaped the home, but Isaac did not.

Firefighters found the seven-year-old in one of the second-story bedrooms.

Investigators determined that an accelerant was used to spark the fire and classified the case as arson.

This is an active homicide investigation.

The police chief will speak on this case Monday morning at 10 am.