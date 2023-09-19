WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man using walker hit by car in central Fresno, police say

KFSN logo
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 3:16PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

It happened on Hughes at Weber just before 6:30 am.

The Fresno Police Department says a man was using a walker when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is being detained.

Hughes between Weber and Cornell is closed as the investigation continues. Drivers should avoid the area.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW