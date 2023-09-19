Man using walker hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

It happened on Hughes at Weber just before 6:30 am.

The Fresno Police Department says a man was using a walker when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition has not been released.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is being detained.

Hughes between Weber and Cornell is closed as the investigation continues. Drivers should avoid the area.