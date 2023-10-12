WATCH LIVE

Motorcyclist killed in crash in central Fresno, CHP says

Thursday, October 12, 2023 4:47PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in central Fresno early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 6:40 am westbound Highway 180 under Highway 41.

Officers say the man was going on the transition to southbound Highway 41 when he hit a wall.

The man fell about 60 feet away from the motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officers say the helmet and motorcycle were found with the help of a chopper.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

