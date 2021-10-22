15-year-old shot while taking trash out in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in central Fresno.Authorities say the shooting happened around 5:30 pm Thursday near 8th Street and Floradora Avenue.Police say the victim told them he was going to take the trash out when three people approached him. The victim did not know who they were.The boy told police the group showed at least three guns and shot him as he was running away.He was shot in the leg and taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Authorities say he is expected to be okay.