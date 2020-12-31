Central Unified delaying transition to in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- School districts across the Valley continue to grapple with their next steps.For Central Unified, color is still key to bringing students back for in-person instruction."As long as we're in the red, that's the key," said Central Unified Superintendent Andy Alvarado. "We have to be in the red tier."The district plans to start bringing students back when the county enters the red tier. Fresno County is currently in the purple tier, that's the most restrictive. It means the county has over seven daily cases per 100,000 residents.To drop into the red tier, a county can have between four and seven infections per 100,000 residents and then less than that to reach the orange tier."If we are in the red, we'll bring the elementary back in January, but we won't bring secondary back until the orange tier," continued Alvarado.Central Unified was hopeful that would be as soon as January, but now with the region still in the purple tier and under a stay home order, that start date for on-campus learning is looking murky."I'm anticipating we're not going to get into the red anytime soon, so we'll probably be making a recommendation to our board to delay that start," said Alvarado.The district plans to give parents an update on their students learning status in early January. Students start the second semester of this school year on January 11.