Child, adult injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspects who shot an 8-year-old girl and an adult in Seville on Saturday night.Deputies responded to Visalia Avenue near Road 153 at around 10:30 p.m. where they found the victims as well as shell casings in the area.Officials say the child was shot in the hand, and the adult was shot in the legs. Both were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recover.Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the scene, but do not yet have a description of the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-808-0488.