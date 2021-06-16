rescue

Nevada teenager rescued from chimney after being locked out of home

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen rescued from chimney after being locked out

HENDERSON, Nevada -- A Nevada teenager had to be rescued from a chimney after she was locked outside of her home and decided to follow in Santa's footsteps.

First responders near Las Vegas said the 18-year-old climbed up to the roof and tried to go down the chimney as a last resort.

The Henderson Fire Department said the teen got stuck just above the flue.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue her from the chimney of the single-story house.

The rescue took about 30 minutes and the teen was not injured.

The fire department said their firefighters are trained for confined space rescues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nevadarescueteenageru.s. & worldfirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Fresno fire crews rescue 2 people trapped inside burning building
Hiker survived 48 hrs in Sierra National Forest with water, tangerine
Video shows TX police officers pull man from burning car
Fresno fire crews rescue 3 people trapped after tree falls onto home
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
More TOP STORIES News