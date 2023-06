The landing is a dock area on Huntington Lake where folks can rent boats and kayaks, or just get a bite to eat.

China Peak Landing opening for the summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Landing is opening for the summer.

The Lakeside Restaurant is also opening for business Friday.

Hours are Friday through Sunday most of this month and going to seven days a week starting June 30.