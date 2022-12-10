Storm impact on China Peak, local businesses and travel

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The storm moving into the Valley this weekend could create dangerous conditions on the roads and in neighborhoods.

Strong wind gusts have the potential to knock down power lines and create outages, while rain and snow can make driving difficult.

Caltrans is asking people to be prepared, take their snow chains, snow tires and have extra food, blankets and water in your vehicles if you are traveling.

"We encourage you to minimize your driving. We know people still have things to do and places to go but if you do have to drive make sure you give yourself plenty of time. That is our biggest message in any weather," says Elizabeth Yelton, public information officer with Caltrans.

Local mountain communities are expecting two to five feet of snow.

It's welcome news for those looking to ski and snowboard at China Peak. Managing partner Tim Cohee says the extra powder could help extend the season.

Tim Cohee China Peak Ski Resort "This is great, and this is gonna set us up for probably the best holiday we have had in over a decade, the Christmas holiday is gonna be fantastic."

This year, the resort has 200 seasonal employees and is also employing 30 international students.

It's the highest total number in the past four years.

Along with extra jobs, weather like this helps boost the local economy.. as thousands of visitors are expected to make their way to the slopes this season - in addition to all the loyal locals.

China Peak has received about a foot of new snow in the last seven days, for a season total of up to 78 inches.

Now, all eyes are on the skies to see just how much more powder will fall on the slopes and the roads this weekend.