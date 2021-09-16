Chowchilla offering small businesses loan programs and grants

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The boats are out and ready to be sold at Flightcraft Boats in Chowchilla. The pandemic has been a challenging time for the small business."It affected us dramatically. Sales dropped off dramatically. Two of our employees had COVID, and it was really difficult," said owner David Telling.Telling is just one of many businesses in the city that's moving forward after a tough season.Now, thanks to federal funding, the city is finding ways to help companies financially."Recently, we were awarded a grant. This grant will allow us to give out forgivable loans. One is for COVID-related expenses, and the other is to help with job creation," said Chowchilla Mayor Diana Palmer.The loans range from $10,000 to about $105,000.Companies with up to 100 employees can apply.It's a unique program that can be forgiven after a year."As long as you follow the program guidelines, that loan should be forgivable, which should help the small businesses not only grow but thrive," Palmer said.Flightcraft was the first company to get the grant, which will give it some capital moving forward."It's going to help us get employees paid, to continue to build the orders we have in place, cover our expenses as we move forward," Telling said.The loan program is available for three years. However, city officials urge businesses to apply early, saying grants will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.