Chowchilla police arrest, identify suspect who allegedly stole 15 catalytic converters

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police arrested a suspect who allegedly stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles in Chowchilla.

The theft happened Wednesday night. Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on the 400 block of North 2nd St.

When they arrived, officers were told that an anonymous witness saw the stolen vehicle parked along the dirt shoulder of North Chowchilla Blvd. connected to a white Chevy 2500 with a tow kit.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and spotted a suspect that was carrying tools.

They detained and later identified the suspect as Luis Contreras-Chaves. They said found 15 cut catalytic converters as well as burglary and cutting tools in his vehicle.

After searching the area, officers found a second vehicle 200 yards away and discovered the catalytic converter had been cut and removed.

Contreras was arrested for the theft of 2 vehicles, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools as well as numerous other felony and misdemeanor charges.

Chowchilla police are still trying to identify other vehicles that may have had their catalytic converters removed.

Anyone with information should contact the Chowchilla police.