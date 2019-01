The California Highway Patrol is trying to find the driver of a car that hit and killed a man riding a bike near Kerman.Officers responded to scene near Highway 180 and Shasta around 6 a.m. Wednesday.CHP says the man was hit and thrown from his bike into bushes on the side of the road where officers found him. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.Details about the car involved are limited but officers say they are looking for a maroon vehicle.