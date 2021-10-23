fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed in crash with van at McKinley and Temperance

The CHP says the motorcycle rider is a 38-year-old resident of Fresno County from the Sanger area.
EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in crash with van at McKinley and Temperance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a van on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of McKinley and Temperance Avenues just before 1:30 pm.

The California Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was believed to be traveling at dangerously high speeds when the van tried to take a U-turn ahead of him.

In the ensuing collision, he suffered deadly injuries.

The occupants of the van, a woman and a child, suffered minor injuries.

The CHP says the motorcycle rider is a 38-year-old resident of Fresno County from the Sanger area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyfresnosangerfatal crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Motorcyclist dies following northeast Fresno crash
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
Tourist bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News