Motorcyclist killed in crash with van at McKinley and Temperance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a van on Saturday afternoon.The crash happened in the area of McKinley and Temperance Avenues just before 1:30 pm.The California Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was believed to be traveling at dangerously high speeds when the van tried to take a U-turn ahead of him.In the ensuing collision, he suffered deadly injuries.The occupants of the van, a woman and a child, suffered minor injuries.The CHP says the motorcycle rider is a 38-year-old resident of Fresno County from the Sanger area.