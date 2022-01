FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local animal haven is celebrating the season with paws and claws.The first annual Christmas in the Park is happening all weekend long at the Valley Animal Center in north Fresno.The shelter is inviting families for a night of fun, with food vendors, live music, Christmas tree raffles and holiday shopping.Visitors can also take a guided tour of the facility and maybe meet their future furry family member.The event is free to attend but the shelter hopes people will open their hearts to the needs of the animals.