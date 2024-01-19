Corcoran officials announce new police chief

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Corcoran will soon have a new top cop.

City officials announced that Maggie Ochoa will serve as the Corcoran Police Chief.

Ochoa joins the department with 28 years of law enforcement experience, including nearly two decades with the Lemoore Police Department.

She is set to be sworn in at the city council meeting on February 13.

Ochoa says she is humbled and honored to be chosen for the position.

The incoming chief will fill the vacancy left after former chief Reuben Shortnancy retired last July.