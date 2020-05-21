shooting

2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say

Two people were shot at a gas station in Corcoran on Wednesday night, police say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were shot at a gas station in Corcoran on Wednesday night, police say.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the store on Dairy and Bell Avenues.

Investigators say two people were shot in front of one of the pumps. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Police say the suspect ran away, but they have not released a possible description.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, and they are reviewing surveillance footage from the store to help identify the suspect.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
corcorancrimecorcoranshootingcorcoran police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
3 injured in Arizona shopping center shooting
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
Woman shot while watching TV inside southeast Fresno home
Poverello House van hit by bullets in Southwest Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burglars strike beloved Tower District restaurant during COVID-19 closure
Central California coronavirus cases
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Police searching for suspects who robbed northeast Fresno Walgreens
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Not all students will return to class when California schools reopen, officials say
State threatens to pull millions of dollars in COVID-19 funding from Tulare County
Show More
Parents wait for news on summer school as jobs hang in balance
Former Fresno State baseball coach Bob Bennett hospitalized
Thieves steal truck that belonged to late Porterville fire captain
Reopening California: What 'phase' is my county in?
Lori Loughlin to plead guilty in college admission scandal
More TOP STORIES News