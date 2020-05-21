2 shot at Corcoran gas station, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were shot at a gas station in Corcoran on Wednesday night, police say.It happened just after 10 p.m. at the store on Dairy and Bell Avenues.Investigators say two people were shot in front of one of the pumps. Their conditions have not yet been released.Police say the suspect ran away, but they have not released a possible description.Officers found shell casings at the scene, and they are reviewing surveillance footage from the store to help identify the suspect.The motive for the shooting is unknown.