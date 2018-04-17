FRESNO

City of Fresno agrees to pay $1.73-million to family of man killed by Police in 2009

EMBED </>More Videos

A nine-year court battle between the city of Fresno and the family of a man killed by Fresno Police has ended in a $1.73-million settlement. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A nine-year court battle between the city of Fresno and the family of a man killed by Fresno Police has ended in a $1.73-million settlement.

The city of Fresno has agreed to pay almost $1.3-million, on top of the $400,000 already paid, to the family of Stephen Willis.

Willis was shot and killed by two Fresno police officers in 2009. Investigators say the officers fired more than 40 rounds, hitting Willis 14 times.

The city's total liability comes out to about $1.73 million.

Walter Walker, who represented the Willis family, tells us attorneys for the city never offered a single dollar to settle the case over these last nine years. The city fought the case all the way to the state Supreme Court but finally agreed to drop appeals when his firm agreed to take $35,000 less in attorney's fees.

A jury awarded the family $1.5 million back in 2013.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingofficer involved shootingcourt casefresnofresno police departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News