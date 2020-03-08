CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several children now have a better understanding of the pollination process, thanks to Clovis Botanical Garden.
This "Science Saturday" event gave kids a chance to dissect flowers to learn about their parts and make pollination simulators.
The next session is coming up on April 25, and admission is $5 per child.
You can keep up with all of the events happening at the Clovis Botanical Garden by checking out their Facebook or Instagram pages.
Clovis Botanical Garden helps kids learn more about flowers
