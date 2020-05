Clovis Botanical Garden helps kids learn more about flowers

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several children now have a better understanding of the pollination process, thanks to Clovis Botanical Garden.This "Science Saturday" event gave kids a chance to dissect flowers to learn about their parts and make pollination simulators.The next session is coming up on April 25, and admission is $5 per child.You can keep up with all of the events happening at the Clovis Botanical Garden by checking out their Facebook or Instagram pages.