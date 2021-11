FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he tried to break into a Clovis home on Thursday morning.Officers were called to a home on Fallbrook Avenue near Peach Avenue just after 3:30 am.The homeowner told police they heard someone attempting to get into the house through a side door.When investigators arrived, they found David Hernandez using a hunting knife to try to unlock the door.Police say Hernandez did not know the homeowner.He was booked into the Fresno County jail and faces burglary charges.