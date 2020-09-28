Creek Fire

Clovis business surprises families who lost homes in Creek Fire with cash donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several families affected by the Creek Fire were given a special surprise in Prather over the weekend.

M&M Screen Printing and Embroidery in Clovis gave out several brand new bikes Saturday to kids who either lost theirs in the blaze or who never had one.

Resident Seth Wood said the simple gesture went a long way to keep his family in good spirits.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze

In addition to the giveaway, ten families who completely lost their homes were given cash donations from the screen printing company.

M&M Screen Printing has been selling custom apparel and donating 100% of the proceeds to families impacted by the Creek Fire.

RELATED: Creek Fire: Here's how you can help people, first responders impacted by massive wildfire

Company officials say more than $80,000 has been raised so far.

Click here for the latest stories, videos from the Creek Fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisfresno countyprathersocietycreek firecommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CREEK FIRE
Creek Fire: 379,571 acres burned, 70% contained
Creek Fire: 378,701 acres burned, 63% contained
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
Creek Fire: 374,466 acres burned, 63% contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Western HS basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor
Police identify man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in north Fresno
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno leaders discuss ways to reduce violence in city
1st case of flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed in NorCal
Show More
Young voters hold the future in their hands
Man slashed by knife during argument in Visalia
Seniors can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
More TOP STORIES News