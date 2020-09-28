Clovis business surprises families who lost homes in Creek Fire with cash donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several families affected by the Creek Fire were given a special surprise in Prather over the weekend.
M&M Screen Printing and Embroidery in Clovis gave out several brand new bikes Saturday to kids who either lost theirs in the blaze or who never had one.
Resident Seth Wood said the simple gesture went a long way to keep his family in good spirits.
In addition to the giveaway, ten families who completely lost their homes were given cash donations from the screen printing company.
M&M Screen Printing has been selling custom apparel and donating 100% of the proceeds to families impacted by the Creek Fire.
Company officials say more than $80,000 has been raised so far.
