CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Clovis Wednesday afternoon.

The Clovis Police Department says it happened just after 12 pm on Nees and Sylmar.

Authorities say the crash involved the motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Eastbound Nees is expected to be closed between Willow and Peach for a few hours.

