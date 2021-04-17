Christian Silva nets 100 goals for Clovis North, now eyes team title

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Like most Valley teams in the pandemic, the Clovis North soccer team wasn't even sure if they'd have a season."I'll be honest I think a lot of these guys motivationally (were feeling), 'What are we training for? Are we even going to have a season?'" said Cameron Shahrokhi, fourth year head coach of the Broncos.But once the team got the green light to return, not only was the joy brought back to practice but one player set his sights on history."My name is Christian Silva, I play striker, really anywhere up top and...I've scored 100 goals," the senior told Action News."I knew there was an 8th grader, Christian Silva, at Granite Ridge that was a real good player," Shahrokhi said. "(His) first varsity game he scored a hat trick."Fair to say Christian Silva lived up to the hype.Now a senior, the Bronco has netted 100 goals at the division one level. Not only a school record, but a league record in the loaded TRAC."For a team to gameplan against him day in and day out and double team him and man mark him, we've seen all kinds of different things and he's still producing is pretty incredible," Shahrokhi said.Not only is he scoring, this season he's doing it in spectacular fashion. Earlier this month scoring via a bicycle kick."You know if we had a top of the notch camera it probably would've been a SportsCenter goal," Shahrokhi said.As Silva remembers it, "The ball was kind of bouncing and I hit it over the defender, hit it back over and then I had to turn around because I saw the ball in the air and I just went for it and it just happened."Silva has already committed to play next year at CSU Northridge, following in the footsteps of another record goal scorer Danny Trejo who this year will play for LAFC in Major League Soccer."I heard he scored 200 plus goals," Silva said. "That's just crazy and I'm just going to kind of be in his footsteps going to CSUN and hopefully I can go to the next level like where he's going."A top talent (who's also leading the team in assists) who's next target is to get his team a title. "You know I'm just going to keep playing my game and hopefully keep scoring goals."