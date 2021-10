CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of robbing a store in Old Town Clovis at gunpoint is in custody after police tracked him down in Fresno days later.Surveillance video shows the hooded suspect holding a gun while going through the cash register at the Lil' Brown Jug liquor store last Friday.The employee who was forced to open the register was not injured.The video helped police identify the man involved. On Thursday, Clovis police arrested 23-year-old Jeffery Jordan.Jordan was already on probation in Madera County for felony burglary. He has been booked in the Fresno County jail on multiple charges.