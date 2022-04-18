108th Clovis Rodeo kicks off with annual blood drive

The Central California Blood Center and the Clovis Rodeo Association are hosting the first of a two-day drive at the Clovis Rodeo Hall on Monday.
The organizations encourage residents and rodeo attendees to roll up their sleeves to help fill the critical need for life-saving donations by giving blood.
The blood center is the sole provider for more than 20 hospitals in the area. Right now, they're facing a major shortage.
"The need for blood never ends. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. requires blood or blood products, so everything that we collect here today stays right here locally to serve our local hospitals and patients," said Arax Martirosian, director of marketing and donor recruitment.
If you'd like to donate, you're advised to eat a good meal and hydrate two to three hours before your donation.
You'll need a photo ID to give blood at the blood drive.
All donors will receive a free Rodeo Blood Drive t-shirt while supplies last.
The blood drive runs from 7 am to 5 pm on Monday and Tuesday.