Clovis Rodeo week kicks off with breakaway roping

Get your boots ready because the rodeo continues through Sunday at the rodeo grounds in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cowboys and cowgirls from all across the world are visiting Clovis to compete in one of the top rodeos in the nation.

Located in the heart of Old Town, the 109th Clovis Rodeo week kicked off Monday with breakaway roping.

The sport, growing in popularity, tests cowgirls skills against the clock.

One competitor, Aspen Miller, says she's happy to see the sport growing.

"Them having breakaway in more rodeos, equal pay, and everything else. It's a big deal for us girls, we get to go a lot further with it," said Miller.

Danielle Lowman of the Navajo Nation lives in Arizona.

She came out to California and worked her way up the rankings.

Lowman is now Number 11 in Pro Rodeo Breakaway World Standings thanks to hard work and determination.

"I guess you just gotta keep practicing and not really give up, it takes a lot of preparation to just like swing the rope and you gotta be consistently doing it," said Lowman.

That's also true for Megan Burbidge. It took her just 3.6 seconds to rope a calf, putting her in 12th place for the day.

So, I asked her if she could show me how to rope.

Well, let me tell you, it looks simple but it was not easy

I tried, and tried, and tried and after 10 minutes and some cowgirl patience, I finally got it.

The five day rodeo will officially open with Pro Bull Riding and a LOCASH concert on Wednesday, followed by more fast paced action and concerts Thursday and Friday.

The fan-favorite parade takes place Saturday through the streets of Old Town Clovis and the rodeo finals are Sunday.

Chuck Rigsbee, rodeo director, says he's grateful for the favorable forecast all week long.

"You're talking perfect Rodeo weather -- sun shining, blue skies, and no threat of rain which we have all had enough rain over the winter, so this is perfect rodeo weather," said Rigsbee.

