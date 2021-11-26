Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of volunteers spent Thanksgiving morning serving free meals at the Clovis Senior Activity Center.
We're almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic and it's been a challenging time for many.
Despite that, seniors and volunteers we spoke with say there's plenty to be thankful for.
It was all smiles for those seniors and volunteers who are happy to share a Thanksgiving meal together again.
