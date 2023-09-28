Clovis residents say goodbye to senior activity center

The city is saying goodbye to the building which has been used since 1982 and preparing to move the activity center to a new building.

The event served not only as a goodbye to the building, but also as a thank you to those who made the center special.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was in the neighborhood Wednesday as Clovis residents held a farewell ceremony for their senior activity center.

The building on Fourth Street has been the home of countless classes, activities, and resources for seniors throughout the Valley.

You may remember a story about a Clovis woman who started a GoFundMe to raise money for a baby grand piano for the new center.

The piano at the current center was donated back in 1982 and can't be moved to the new building.

A grand Steinway piano was donated to the city, and the money raised through the GoFundMe will be used to move and tune the new instrument.

You can see it at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Clovis Activity Senior Center on November 18 at 10 am.

The event on Third Street near Clovis Avenue will be followed with an open house including lunch, live music and dancing.