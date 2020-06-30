clovis

Clovis gymnastics shop earns surprise grant during pandemic

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis small business has received a special honor from the foundation of a well-known woman-owned company.

Clovis business owner LaDonna Snow has been determined to make it through this pandemic. Recently, she got a surprise that energized her.

"I was so excited. I read the email at about 12:30 in the morning and I was like, 'Aah,'" she said. "I came to work really bouncing. I'm really excited about it because it was just so hard to believe, but I was one of the first 200 people."

Snowflake Designs makes gymnastics apparel. The business was selected by the Red Backpack Fund, which was founded by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation and Global giving, for a $5,000 grant.

"We're using it to help our gyms get back on their feet. We've lost her whole customer base. I just collapsed underneath us and now the gyms are starting to come back and we want to help with that," Snow said.

The foundation is giving around $500,000 across the county. Snow was among the first 200 woman-owned businesses chosen.

The grant is meaningful for Snow. Her company employs mostly women and immigrant women.

In total, 30 people work at the family-owned business sewing apparel, making masks and shipping out items.

"Our income level is about 40% of normal. We have done masks, which we are great at. Our community helped save the business here. If it hadn't been for the masks, I don't know where we'd be today. We got PPP money. We've kept our people employed and now we are working half time," Snow said.

The business has been serving the gymnastics community across the country and here in the Valley for more than three decades.

You can support Snowflake design shopping online for their masks or gymnastics apparel.

Snow says she continues to support the gymnastics community and hopes for the best in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisclovisbusinesssmall businessgrant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLOVIS
Shots fired in Clovis neighborhood during online speaker sale gone wrong
Clovis East High School hosts virtual cheer tryouts for fall season
Clovis baker creates artisan bread with love
Good Samaritan helps Clovis Police clean up debris on road
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live updates: Man accused of being Golden State Killer pleads guilty to 1975 Visalia murder
Merced Co. being monitored by California for spiking COVID-19 cases
507 inmates at Fresno County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Woman discovers dead puppies in bags on rural road in Dinuba
Merced councilmember faces censure over behavior at Black Lives Matter event
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Fresno City Hall sanitized after family of Council President tests positive for COVID-19
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 50%
Employee at Porterville courthouse tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News