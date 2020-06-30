Clovis gymnastics shop earns surprise grant during pandemic

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis small business has received a special honor from the foundation of a well-known woman-owned company.Clovis business owner LaDonna Snow has been determined to make it through this pandemic. Recently, she got a surprise that energized her."I was so excited. I read the email at about 12:30 in the morning and I was like, 'Aah,'" she said. "I came to work really bouncing. I'm really excited about it because it was just so hard to believe, but I was one of the first 200 people."Snowflake Designs makes gymnastics apparel. The business was selected by the Red Backpack Fund, which was founded by The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation and Global giving, for a $5,000 grant."We're using it to help our gyms get back on their feet. We've lost her whole customer base. I just collapsed underneath us and now the gyms are starting to come back and we want to help with that," Snow said.The foundation is giving around $500,000 across the county. Snow was among the first 200 woman-owned businesses chosen.The grant is meaningful for Snow. Her company employs mostly women and immigrant women.In total, 30 people work at the family-owned business sewing apparel, making masks and shipping out items."Our income level is about 40% of normal. We have done masks, which we are great at. Our community helped save the business here. If it hadn't been for the masks, I don't know where we'd be today. We got PPP money. We've kept our people employed and now we are working half time," Snow said.The business has been serving the gymnastics community across the country and here in the Valley for more than three decades.You can support Snowflake design shopping online for their masks or gymnastics apparel.Snow says she continues to support the gymnastics community and hopes for the best in the future.